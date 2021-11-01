Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Short Interest Down 27.3% in October

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 217,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Regional Management news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regional Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 16.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Regional Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of RM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. Regional Management has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $535.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

