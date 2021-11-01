Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 127,978 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 127,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sarepta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,855,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,647,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 277,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,359,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

SRPT stock opened at $79.13 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

