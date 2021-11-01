Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,787 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DaVita worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,938,000 after acquiring an additional 285,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 184,727 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.38.

NYSE DVA opened at $103.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.47.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

