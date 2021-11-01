Request (REQ) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $206.52 million and $9.36 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00051365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00224209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00096390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

