Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 296,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,990,000 after purchasing an additional 147,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.53. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCKT shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

