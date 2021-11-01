Rune Price Tops $472.49 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for $472.49 or 0.00777990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $964,595.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00082207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00076222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00104128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,774.66 or 1.00069080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.20 or 0.07041014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022855 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

