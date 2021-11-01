Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.35% of Saia worth $184,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 1,380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA opened at $312.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $316.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.57.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

