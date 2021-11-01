Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 58,860 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Calix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,290 shares of company stock worth $11,515,501. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $63.39.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.