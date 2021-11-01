Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,096 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVSA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

