Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 59,113 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,113 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.96 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

