Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 365,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,648 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 353,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 250,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

