Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 71,942 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $197,494,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after buying an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $114,604,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 1,466,245 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.