Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $1,466.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,450.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,384.41. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,620.93.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

