Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $109.99 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

