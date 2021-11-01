Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,145 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 469,605 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

