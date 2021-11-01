Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 531.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $73.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

