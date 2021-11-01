Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELAN opened at $32.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

