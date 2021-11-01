Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,348 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $184.93 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.53.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

