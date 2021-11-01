Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 292.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS opened at $63.50 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $68.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.40 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

