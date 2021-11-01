Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,183 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $43,737,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,681,000 after buying an additional 365,464 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of GMAB opened at $44.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

