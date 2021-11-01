Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of TIM worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIMB. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 289.5% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after buying an additional 2,898,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 217,187.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 540,796 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of TIM in the second quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 74.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 218.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 102,951 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

TIM stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. TIM’s payout ratio is 41.33%.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

