Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.09 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

