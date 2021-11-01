Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Alkermes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of ALKS opened at $30.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.96. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

