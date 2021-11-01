Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after buying an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,797,000 after buying an additional 633,402 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,826,000 after buying an additional 499,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after buying an additional 473,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.15. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

