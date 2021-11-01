Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 383,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Origin Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $11,059,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $7,708,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $7,606,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $6,560,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Karen A. Richardson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ORGN opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 257.95 and a quick ratio of 257.95.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. As a group, research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Origin Materials Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.