Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 22,699 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 180.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after buying an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock opened at $121.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.94 and a 1 year high of $122.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.