Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 42,100 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 584.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after buying an additional 165,095 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $478,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

ADM stock opened at $64.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.