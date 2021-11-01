Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,480,000 after buying an additional 116,206 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,407,000 after buying an additional 583,297 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,237,000 after buying an additional 76,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $84.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $86.34. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

