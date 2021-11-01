Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of IRM opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

