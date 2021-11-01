Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iCAD worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.13 million, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.14.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

