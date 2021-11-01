Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after acquiring an additional 227,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $120.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

