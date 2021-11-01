Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 110,621 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,621 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Kadmon worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDMN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.24. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

