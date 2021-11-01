Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 14,200 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of The E.W. Scripps worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.09. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.50 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

