Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 24,580 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,580 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,714 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

