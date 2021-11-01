Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 30,741 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,741 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 51.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $59.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.01. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.