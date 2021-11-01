Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 46,700 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 34.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after buying an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Clorox by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,200,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,066,000 after buying an additional 67,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $163.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.99 and a 200 day moving average of $174.09. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.28.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.