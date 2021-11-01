Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 706,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.06 million, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

