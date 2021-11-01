Seedify.fund (SFUND) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.29 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $143.88 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for $7.46 or 0.00012197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 51.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00081598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00104022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,740.52 or 0.99373829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.24 or 0.07036996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,298,962 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

