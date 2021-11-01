SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 10,690,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SLQT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.97. 1,625,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of -0.28. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLQT. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In related news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 60.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $1,843,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $641,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 62.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.