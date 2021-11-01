Shard (SHARD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,507.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Shard has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $1.46 million and $28,507.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

