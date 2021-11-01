Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 381,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.70. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

