Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Shoe Carnival worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCVL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 244.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL opened at $33.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.