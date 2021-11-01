Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Grows By 38.1%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,040.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 3.59. ASOS has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

