Short Interest in Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Decreases By 28.3%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

COMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE COMP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,023. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08. Compass has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

