Short Interest in HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Declines By 26.7%

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN HMG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.41. 287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666. HMG/Courtland Properties has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.67.

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

