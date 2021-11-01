Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Expands By 38.2%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JanOne by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JAN opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. JanOne has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 166.02% and a negative net margin of 21.32%.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

