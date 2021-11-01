Short Interest in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Increases By 38.3%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MED stock opened at $196.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.56. Medifast has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 8.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

