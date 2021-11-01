Short Interest in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rises By 36.4%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,270,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 33,930,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

