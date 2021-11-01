Short Interest in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Decreases By 26.5%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 376,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,099,605.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 974,769 shares of company stock worth $5,386,509 in the last ninety days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIM. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,565,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,440,000 after buying an additional 4,048,542 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,278,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after buying an additional 934,424 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 269,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,452,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.43. 838,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,707. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

