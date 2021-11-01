Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,694. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

